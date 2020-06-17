SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library continues to reopen library branches throughout Caddo Parish. Beginning Monday, June 22, all Shreve Memorial Library locations, with the exception of the Main Branch located in downtown Shreveport, will be open to the public.
Shreve Memorial Library branches will open with limited services including curbside delivery, quick browsing and checkouts, computer access, reference and Readers’ Advisory, and printing and faxing services. Browsing and computer use will be limited to 30 minutes only. All visitors to library branches over the age of two must wear a face mask or face covering to enter the library, and patrons age 15 and younger will not be permitted without an adult age 18 or older. Masks are required at all times while in the library, and no eating or drinking is allowed at this time. The amount of people allowed in each branch will vary based on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed.
Hours of operation for full-time Shreve Memorial Library branches are Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The first hour of each Monday (10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.) is reserved for use by senior citizens over the age of 60. Full-time branches include:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Part-time branches located throughout Caddo Parish will have varying hours of operation and senior hours. They are as follows:
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
- Tuesday 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Tuesday 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard
- Tuesday 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Friday 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Tuesday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam
- Monday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Thursday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- Monday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City
- Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
- Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Seniors’ Hour: Monday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Main Branch, located at 424 Texas Street, will remained closed to the public due to needed maintenance and renovations.
“While we are excited to welcome patrons back to our library branches throughout the Parish, the downtown branch sustained water damage several times during the closure and is in need of repair and renovations,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director. “We are hopeful that the Library Board of Control will approve going forward with our Capital Improvement Program at its next meeting so that we can begin these repairs. In the meantime, we are working with Liz Swaine and the Downtown Development Authority to identify a temporary branch location to serve the downtown area.”
For more information and additional updates from Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.