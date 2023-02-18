SHREVEPORT, La. - Alonzo Bagley was laid to rest Saturday after his family spent a grueling two weeks in the fight for justice.
Bagley was shot and killed by Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler on Feb. 3.
There was no confrontation or order to surrender before Tyler shot the unarmed man, and the family has churned national attention into the investigation of the incident.
Tyler was ordered to surrender himself on Thursday, and was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond.
The hard to watch video released by Louisiana State Police narrates the order of events, including body cam footage from Tyler and the other officer involved as well as the 911 call from Bagley’s wife.
After weeks of marching, press conferences, and bereavement, Bagley’s family celebrated his life at the New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church at 3300 West 70th St. in Shreveport.
Pastors from across the ArkLaTex brought words of comfort and peace to friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Tangela Bagley, stepchildren and grandchildren, brothers Marcus Bagley and Xavier Sudds, his loyal pet CoCo, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for their encouragement, flowers, and any other acts of kindness during their time of healing.