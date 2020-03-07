SHREVEPORT, La. - Over 20 states have reported cases of the coronavirus to the CDC.
Health officials here at home say there have been no reported cases in the state but believe the virus will soon enter.
The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated are holding their 74th Southwestern Regional Conference in Shreveport this week and to prevent the spread of the virus they are taking their safety measures.
“Keep your hands washed as frequently as you can we’ve asked that brothers reframe from the fraternal grip and shaking hands to make sure that we're not in any way jeopardizing the health of brothers until we find out more about this illness,” General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Dr. Everett Ward said.
The fraternity has also created a special task force to gain knowledge about the virus.
This week they have brought in medical experts to educate members so they can help their local communities.
“We want to make sure that when we cough do it on our shelves and also use napkins and using hand sanitizer and also when you're using hand sanitizer you should be washing your hand for 20 seconds and cover all the areas on the hand services,” registered nurse Mary Dudley said.
“It’s a novice virus,” Fraternity member Dr. Richard Smith said. “We have no idea how it may work, how it may react there’s no treatment at this time there’s vaccine so that’s why the most important is to be preventive.”
After taking care of yourself, fraternity brothers also encourage others to look out for the elderly.