SHREVEPORT, La. - Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is "to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path and positively impact their community."
On Saturday, Altered NWLA will hold its first reality check event for girls ages 15 to 21 to give them an opportunity to get a dose of reality.
There will be life stations staffed by volunteers, where the participants try to navigate throughout life. They will have the opportunity to figure out how to pay for housing, transportation, food, clothing, child care, insurance, entertainment, and more.
The event will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, go to www.alterednwla.org or call 318-347-4365.