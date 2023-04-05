Amazon offers first look at new fulfillment center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La.-Amazon is getting closer to opening its new fulfillment center in Shreveport.
Employees will be pick, packing and shipping packages at the massive facility as they work to fulfill orders from the moment customers click "buy" to when they are shipped around the world.
"We're very excited to be here in Shreveport and to play our part in giving good jobs to 1,000 people," said Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly.
The five story, 3.2 million square foot robotic fulfillment center was created to help support Amazon's middle mile facilities across the country.
Employees will work alongside state-of-the-art robotic technology to fill orders in record time.
Amazon is working to grow its footprint in Louisiana, opening similar facilities in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Jessica Breaux, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Economic Development, says opening the facility in Shreveport would not have been possible without building a relationship with local and state government.
Breaux, a Louisiana native, has been involved in the project from its start and says it feels good to help bring new jobs to her home state.
“I grew up in South Louisiana. I went to college at North Western, but being able to sort of work on projects like this in your home state really is something extra special," she told KTBS.
"We hire individuals that are 18 years and older. We offer a dynamic flexible fun working environment and if you're interested in working with the company, stay tuned.”
The new facility is hoping to open by mid 2024.