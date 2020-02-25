SHREVEPORT, La. - America Saves Week is all about helping the public and viewers become financially secure. To get there, you need a plan.
Tip No. 1: Have a budget with a purpose.
"I don't think that the ultimate goal is the budget,” Dany Martin, Williams Financial Advisors partner and wealth advisor, said. “I think you need to have another goal whether it is saving money, planning for a wedding, planning for retirement or a vacation.”
Fortunately, there are affordable online resources to make budgeting easy like Mint, Mvelopes and You Need a Budget (YNAB).
Some of these tools link to your bank accounts so you do not have to enter information manually. Unlike most budget tools, YNAB makes you budget with money you currently have in your accounts.
"Budget to zero,” Martin said. “All that means is you start with your income and you budget your expenses all the way down to where you have no money left to where you know exactly where every dollar is going.”
Tip No. 2: Give each dollar a job.
Allocate 80% for necessities like groceries, gas and bills that have to be paid before your next paycheck. Allocate 10% to church and charity and the final 10% can go toward things you enjoy like dining out, entertainment, clothes or something you'd like in the future.
YNAB can help you change your spending habits and track how much you are spending in a specific category. Categories will highlight in red the minute you have overspent.
"People get a little bit nervous when they say what about a cup of Starbucks or someone invites me to lunch, you have a little bit of a 10% holding account for additional expenses,” Martin said. “You do not let a budget scare you. It will actually open up more freedom."
Tip No. 3: Save for an emergency.
"An emergency fund will help eliminate some of those small things that happen throughout the month as long as you are consistently filling your savings or emergency fund," Martin said.
Now you can start knocking out your debt. Start by paying the minimum balance on all your credit cards except the smallest card.
"When you start to pay off these small credit cards, even if it is $300 and you can cut it up, it gives you a win,” Martin said. “Take that money, put it on the next smallest balance, pay that one off, have another little small win. Take both of those payments and put it on the third credit card, so forth and so on."
Tip No. 4: Have an accountability partner.
“Whether that is your spouse or an advisor or a family member or friend,” Martin said. “Someone who can call you out and say, hey, should you be doing this or should we be doing this."