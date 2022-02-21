SHREVEPORT, La - Have you thought about your financial future? This week KTBS 3 is partnering with Home Federal Bank to bring you America Saves Week. This morning we're highlighting how to save automatically.
You can save automatically by setting up an auto save every pay period. You can have your employer deduct a certain amount from your paycheck and transfer it to your savings account.
As another option, you can have your bank or credit union transfers a fixed amount from your checking account to a savings account.
Over time, these auto deposits add up. $50 a month accumulates to $600 a year and $3,000 after five years, plus the interest.
Another way you can save automatically is by using an app specifically for saving.
Here are a just a few options:
- Chime - This app comes with a Chime Visa debit card. Purchases with the card get rounded up to the nearest dollar. The excess goes from your checking account to a separate Chime savings account.
- Qapital - Similar to chime but you can customize it to your needs. It's easy to tailor to your needs, so you can save whenever and however you want.
- Acorns - You can use this app to save and invest at the same time. It offers an easy way for new investors to get started investing, even if they don’t have a lot of cash to spare.
There are a ton of saving apps out there. Figure out what works for you and soon you will be able to cover many unexpected expenses.