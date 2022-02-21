SHREVEPORT, La - Thinking ahead for your future. This week KTBS 3 is partnering with Home Federal Bank to bring you America Saves Week. This morning we're highlighting how to save with a plan.
Savers with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. So what can you do to help lesson the stress of saving? Make a plan.
First set set goals. Financial goals are life goals. Take a few minutes to think about the direction you want your life to go. Then you can set some short-term goals to get there.
Next keep track of your expenses. Know what you're spending and where. Consider using a money tracking app on your phone or even put a set amount of spending money in an envelope to use.
It doesn't matter if you track your expenses if you don't have a realistic spending plan. Know what you can and can't spend and make sure you're spending smart.
Those are just a few tips to help you keep more money in your pocket.