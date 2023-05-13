TEXARKANA, Texas – And they’re off! The Annual Dragon Boat Races resumed at Bringle Lake Park on Saturday.
Despite the heat and humidity, this family friendly event hosted many people enjoying the races, rides, food booths, smiles, laughter and more.
Amongst the rowers’ tents, fierce competition conversations could not be ignored.
Cole Harris, a tire engineer for Cooper Tires said he has seen the competition and said was not worried.
Harris said they practiced yesterday and their team has some great rowers.
Richmond Road Baptist Church happily handed out bottles of water to the event goers.
Proceeds from the event go to HandsOn Texarkana to provide local volunteer opportunities.