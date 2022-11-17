SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
Angel Locations:
Bossier Head Start
Bossier Parish Schools
Boys & Girls Club
Caddo Head Start
Caddo Parish Schools
DeSoto Parish Schools
Claiborne Parish Schools
Red River Parish Schools
Sabine Parish Schools
Webster Parish Schools
The Salvation Army
Members of the community, businesses, organizations, and/or private citizens can adopt in-person or online. To adopt online, visit The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier Facebook page or Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army.
To adopt in-person, please visit physical Angel Trees at our Corps Location on:
200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101
Pierre Bossier Mall
Mall St. Vincent
local Starbucks.
To adopt Groups, Families, Specific Parishes, etc., please call The Salvation Army at (318)-424-3200 and ask for Julie (ext. 28).
Gifts are to be unwrapped and return to The Salvation Army of NWLA by December 2 at 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101. If you have any questions, call: (318)-424-3200
Remember… When you adopt an Angel, you don’t just give a child a special Christmas memory, you also ease the burden of a struggling family.
Alternative ways to help us this Christmas is to donate new toys, clothes, and coats in child and small adult sizes. We will also be accepting monetary donations with a memo for Angel Tree.