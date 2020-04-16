SHREVEPORT, La - Martin Luther King neighborhood residents voiced strong opinions about the city's plans for annexation nearby.
Many people told KTBS-3 on Thursday they are against plans for expanding their neighborhood. And they are eagerly waiting to oppose it during the next city council meeting in late April.
David Raines Road and Audrey Lane are the proposed sites where the city would add 120 acres of now mostly wooded property. The development plans include apartments, homes, shopping areas, and campus housing.
Some people said they don't feel like they were properly informed by city leaders. Virginia Evans, an MLK resident, says she is concerned about the proposal.
"I'm in opposition of it. For one thing, we're being taxed without representation," Evans said.
A few others say they support annexing the new property. Glenn Spearman of Shreveport, says he sees potential in the plans.
"I'm all for that land...being used. And it's perfect. It's easy to zone," Spearman said.
Many MLK residents said they will be watching the next city council meeting closely on April 28th.