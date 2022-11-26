SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday afternoon, Owen Holman announced to the public that the annual Holman Family Light Show on Gilbert Place is canceled for 2022. This would have been the 16th consecutive year for the popular Shreveport attraction.
Holman mentions in his Facebook post that the lights became an inconvenience in their neighborhood when three neighbors came forward with complaints.
"My only hope in cancelling the light show this year is that it will give those three neighbors a chance to reconsider their choice of purchasing their houses here. They should have ample time to select a LESS Christmas friendly neighborhood and relocate so they will never again be bothered or inconvenienced," said Holman.
Holman says some of the issues lie in the lights show lasting too long into the night and that traffic became excessive and inconvenient, especially on Christmas Eve.
"I did apologize to all of our neighbors. It seems that I had been focusing on the thousands of you and your families who have come to be amazed and awed by the light show. Producing this show was the way I chose to thank and give back to the community by using the talents with which I have been blessed," Holman said
The Holman family states that they would love to hear the public's opinion on the matter and to send cards or notes to 6650 Gilbert Place.
Read Holman's full post down below.