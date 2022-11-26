SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday afternoon, Owen Holman announced to the public that the annual Holman Family Light Show at Gilbert Place is cancelled for 2022. This would have been the 16th consecutive year for the popular Shreveport attraction.
Holman mentions in his Facebook post that the lights became an inconvenience in their neighborhood when three neighbors came forward with complaints.
"My only hope in cancelling the light show this year is that it will give those three neighbors a chance to reconsider their choice of purchasing their houses here. They should have ample time to select a LESS Christmas friendly neighborhood and relocate so they will never again be bothered or inconvenienced," said Holman.
The Holman family states that they would love to hear the public's opinion on the matter and to send cards or notes to 6650 Gilbert Place.
