BOSSIER CITY, La. - Highland Clinic in Bossier City hosted their annual Toy Drive to benefit The Gingerbread House on December 14.
Nearly 60 toys were donated at Highland Clinic. Donations were accepted until 5 p.m.
Highland Clinic has been partnering with The Gingerbread House for over five years though their annual community toy drive.
"Highland Clinic's goal is always to support our community in every way we can so partnering with the work that The Gingerbread House does for the children affected by abuse is something we are proud and excited to continue each year," says Madison Keen, administrator at Highland Clinic.