MINDEN, La. - It was another GREAT year for the Minden St. Jude Auction. The four day event wrapped up Sunday evening just after 10 o'clock and organizers were able to raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
All 50 states and 49 countries contributed to this year's event.
RELATED ARTICLE: St. Jude Auction weekend underway in Minden
This all started back in 1976. Over the years, the auction has raised well over $20 million for St. Jude, making it the most successful fundraiser, per capita, for the hospital.