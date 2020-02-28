SHREVEPORT, La. - SporTran hosted a career fair on Friday afternoon at its administrative offices in Shreveport.
The opening positions included a bus operator, paratransit operator, cleaner, maintenance supervisor and mechanic.
Applicants were required to meet the minimum requirements to be considered for each position. Interested applicants went through the process of a pre-interview session before interviewing with the director over each position.
While 50 applicants attended the career fair, on-the-spot interviews were held, and each interviewee had the opportunity to be hired on the spot if qualified for the position.