SHREVEPORT, La. – With summer break quickly approaching, Shreve Memorial Library has the perfect opportunity for high school students looking to make the most of the summer months.
Paid internship opportunities are available at each of Shreve Memorial Library’s 21 branches and Support Services Center beginning May 28, 2020. These fun and interesting career opportunities provide students with an inside look at the operations of the library system while allowing them to earn money as they learn and prepare for their future.
The Summer Internship Program begins May 28, 2020 and lasts until August 10, 2020. Interns will earn $7.25 per hour and will work up to four hours per day. Summer interns are limited to working up to 100 total hours at part-time branches and up to 150 total hours at full-time branches and the Support Services Center.
High school students age 16 and older are encouraged to apply for these paid summer positions. Applicants must be enrolled in high school and not have graduated before the internship program begins.
Interns will perform a variety of duties at the library including shelving and reading shelves, selecting books for display, and preparing and helping with craft programs and decorations. Interns will also assist with the Summer Reading Program, help patrons with computer questions, and work with the Food Bank in serving lunches to children.
Interns will gain valuable experience and a behind-the-scenes look at library operations by working with various departments at the Support Services Center and library branches. Office work such as creating flyers, making copies, answering telephones, performing inventory, and completing special projects will also be among job duties.
In order to apply applicants must be at least 16 years of age as of March 18, 2020, enrolled in high school and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Applications must be completed online at www.shreve-lib.org.
The deadline to apply is March 18, 2020. Preference will be given to applicants applying to work at the branch in the city, village or town in which they live and to those applicants who have not been interns previously.