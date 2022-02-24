SHREVEPORT, La- As the world watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and possible ramifications of war, the local gas industry could play an important role in the crisis.
Sanctions placed on Russia will have a major impact on Russian natural gas exports, which several European countries rely on. According to attorney Drew Burnham with Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway, the U.S. is in a better position to respond with its own exports.
"The federal government has been better about in recent months, over the last year probably, in encouraging greater export capacity in helping Europe."
An important question is whether Europe will be open for business.
"Europe's ability to import natural gas has been restricted by its own import capacity. There's a lot of political pressure, especially from the left leaning political groups there to restrict the import capacity of natural gas there for reasons of promoting green energy."
Burnham says there are already signs of a shift in direction among European leaders. This would put the local natural gas industry in a key position.
"We're seeing incredible investment in our area for the production of natural gas. And, it's becoming quite clear to the federal government, as it's been clear to many for a long time that our ability to export natural gas is a national security issue. It's a great tool in our arsenal to support peace around the world."