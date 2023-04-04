EMERSON, Ark. - Maddie Jo Stephens, a first grader at Emerson Elementary School in Emerson, Ark., recently got a personalized video from Ryan Seacrest and the three American Idol judges who complimented her on her singing voice.
The video was made possible through a Ryan Seacrest Studio at Dallas Children's Hospital, where Maddie Jo is receiving treatment.
Shortly after her 6th birthday, Maddie Jo had swelling from foot to hip. She was diagnosed July with Primary Lymphedema. The Stephens family started immediate treatment with a certified lymphatic therapist who specializes in children.
They travel to Dallas Children’s every month for a week for CLT therapy. There is no cure for Primary Lymphedema.
Maddie Jo's daily routine includes a special massage called manual lymphatic drainage and she also has to be in some form of compression garments at all times for the rest of her life.