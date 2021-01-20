TEXARKANA, Ar. - Rick Rowe made a stop at the historic Texarkana Municipal Auditorium. It's a place where Elvis performed multiple times and a place like so many others where country's biggest stars got their start.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 182.0 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Tuesday was 182.1 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 181.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of January. &&
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Most Popular
Articles
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Vivian man, East Texas cousin arrested in connection with Capitol Riots
- Suspect arrested in fatal Lakeshore Drive shooting
- Rescuers search the Red River for missing Texas couple
- Shreveport police warning of new phone scam
- Ochsner LSU Health CEO responds to lawmaker's allegations of improper vaccinations
- Music Mountain Water publishes unofficial statement amid CEO spotted at US Capitol a day before Jan. 6 insurrection
- Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.