MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - There are thousands of higher education institutions in the nation but, Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant is a one of its kind.
From a 400 acre agriculture program, to an automotive program named after the legendary Carroll Shelby and everything in between, Rick Rowe says NTCC has something for you.
But the education programs are not the only thing that makes NTCC unique. The school has a mural by John Biggers valued at a million dollars, a book of poetry by Maya Angelou and Native American pottery.
