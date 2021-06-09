MINDEN, La. - Rick Rowe spent this morning's edition of ArkLaTex Made in Minden checking out several different locations that feature some beautiful fences, gates and other decorative iron works that Perryman Welding specializes in.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Stonewall subdivision residents look to developer for flooding solutions
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
- Reward offered for return of the Rolls Royce of golf carts
- Construction plows ahead on Surge Entertainment Center at struggling Pierre Bossier Mall
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.