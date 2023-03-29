SHREVEPORT, La.- The library isn't just for books. Jan Elkins spoke with representatives about how they are highlighting the work of local artists in Caddo Parish.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.