SHREVEPORT, La. - As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown signs of slowing down, more people in the ArkLaTex are getting back into the habit of working out.
One group hit especially hard by the pandemic were fitness centers. The local YMCA was no exception.
Jeffrey Goodman, director of marketing and development with the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, says the pandemic put down significant hurdles for the group.
"Like everyone in the world, the pandemic hit us hard. We were forced to close for at least two months. We were probably down about, at the worst moment, probably down about 25% in terms of overall membership,” Goodman says.
Now, after months of struggle, the YMCA is now on an even better track than before.
"Not only have we seen our membership really rebound, but I believe if I'm not mistaken our membership is actually above our pre-Covid numbers at the moment,” Goodman says.
Goodman thinks there are multiple reasons for this other than COVID-19, such as new year's resolutions and warmer weather. But he has also seen a remarkable decrease in worry from members.
"It was daily that I would hear people's concerns and people still very wary about were they doing the right thing, were we doing the right thing. It's probably been a month, if not longer since I've heard one person express a concern with respect to pandemic related items,” Goodman says.