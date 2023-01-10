SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Amber Alerts. 

If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments