SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about National Passenger Safety Week.
We Save Lives and the National Road Safety Foundation launched The National Passenger Safety Campaign to bring together other organizations that believe that it’s time to focus on the passenger, and not just the driver.
The goal is to promote safe driving practices and prevent unsafe ones by empowering passengers to “SPEAK UP” when their lives are in danger due to a reckless driver. So far more than 60 other organizations have joined the coalition, with more to come.
In 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) added the campaign to their national calendar. National Passenger Safety Week is now an ongoing event, the last week in January of every year.
Passengers can make a difference, because “one courageous voice can change one deadly choice.”
