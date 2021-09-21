SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety.
As the fall season begins, more motorists may be hitting the road to enjoy the cooler conditions.
With the increased travel numbers, Louisiana State Troopers want to get the word out to keep you safe near the railroad tracks.
For Tuesday’s “Ask the Trooper” segment, KTBS spoke with Trooper Johnathan Odom about some things you should keep in mind when behind the wheel.
Some tips to keep you safe when driving near railroad tracks include:
- Wait, Look Both Ways – Trains may be closer and traveling faster than they appear and can run on any track.
- Cross Legally and Safely – The only safe and legal place for anyone to cross the railroad tracks is at designated areas.
- Don’t Get Caught in the Middle – Make sure you or your vehicle are not stopped in the middle of a grade crossing.
