SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety.
For Tuesday’s “Ask the Trooper” segment, KTBS spoke with Trooper Johnathan Odom about recovery efforts that continue in south Louisiana one month after Hurricane Ida.
One of the many groups that stepped up to help those still suffering were Louisiana State Troopers.
Officers from Troop G were among those that packed up their bags and traveled south.
The troopers helped with a number of things in south Louisiana from traffic control due to the lack of working traffic lights, to helping clean up downed tree limbs to aid in clearing the roadways.
If you would like to help with the on-going recovery efforts KTBS 3 has opened a disaster relief fund at Community Bank of Louisiana.
