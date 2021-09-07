SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety.
This Tuesday, Trooper Jonathan Odom joins us to discuss Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
As the cleanup efforts continue in South Louisiana from Hurricane Ida, this week we have a special edition.
Louisiana State Troopers from right here in the ArkLaTex are now doing their part to help and offer support.
Trooper Jonathan Odom from Troop G joined KTBS News for an update on their progress and what they're doing to help.
If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.