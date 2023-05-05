ATLANTA, Texas - The Schools to Watch Celebration Ceremony at Atlanta Middle School was held this Friday.
As part of a national recognition program, the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals designated Atlanta Middle School as a Texas School to Watch.
Atlanta Middle School joins approximately 55 other campuses across Texas with this distinction and honor.
State leaders selected Atlanta Middle School for its academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure, and processes.
Atlanta Middle School received its original recognition from the Schools to Watch program in 2020. This is the school's first re-designation.
The Schools to Watch selection process is based on a written application that requires schools to show how they met criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.
Schools that appeared to meet the criteria were then visited by state teams, which observed classrooms, interviewed administrators, teachers, students and parents, and looked at achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons, and student work.
Schools are recognized for a three-year period, and at the end of three years, they must demonstrate progress on specific goals to be re-designated. Unlike the Blue-Ribbon recognition program, "Schools to Watch" requires schools to not just identify strengths but also to focus on areas of continuous improvement; thus, the three-year re-designation.
Launched in 1999, Schools to Watch began as a national program to identify middle-grade schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding 37 research-based criteria developed by the National Forum. The Forum developed a website that features online tours of schools, as well as detailed information about the selection criteria used in the recognition program. There are now 17 states across the country that have trained Schools to Watch State Teams, with more than 500 schools recognized nationwide.