Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival

ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday.

It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872.

Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a silent auction, BBQ cook-off, live music and a street dance.

Mayor James Brooks seemed happy to be on the BBQ competition’s judge’s panel.

Taking the $150 prize awarded by Mayor Brooks, were the BBQ cook-off winners, Logan Moore and Ricky Blades.  

Atlanta, Texas was founded in 1872 along the Texas and Pacific Railroad between Marshall and Texarkana.

Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival pageant
