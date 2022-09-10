Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival

ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday.
It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872.
Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a silent auction, BBQ cook-off, live music and a street dance.
Mayor James Brooks seemed happy to be on the BBQ competition’s judge’s panel.
Taking the $150 prize awarded by Mayor Brooks, were the BBQ cook-off winners, Logan Moore and Ricky Blades.
Atlanta, Texas was founded in 1872 along the Texas and Pacific Railroad between Marshall and Texarkana.