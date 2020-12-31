BATON ROUGE, La. - This year brought us COVID-19 and a historic number of hurricanes. While it is safe to say that nearly everyone in Louisiana is ready to kick 2020 to the curb, that's why Attorney General Jeff Landry's office is releasing a set of safety tips this New Year's Eve.
“2020 has challenged all of us, and it is understandable for folks to want to let loose as they welcome 2021,” said Landry. “Unfortunately, criminals do not take the holidays off so I encourage all law-abiding citizens to celebrate wisely."
- Make a plan before you go out and do not abandon a member of your group.
- Keep your cell phone charged and on your person.
- Do not accept a drink from anyone unless you get it directly from the bartender and never leave your drink unattended.
- If intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-sharing app, or a sober friend or relative for a ride home.
- Immediately report drunk drivers and drunk pedestrians on the road to law enforcement.
Additionally, when it comes to fireworks:
- Use fireworks only if legal in the area and if not intoxicated.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight one that does not go off after it has been ignited.
- Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, houses, or flammable materials.