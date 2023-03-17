SHREVEPORT, La. — The Southern University System today unanimously approved President Dennis J. Shields’ recommendation of Aubra Gantt as the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA).
Gantt, a native of Shreveport, has more than 25 years of progressive experience in postsecondary education, and has served in various state government, academic affairs, student affairs, enrollment management, and clinical behavioral and mental health positions. She currently serves as a clinician at various hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.
Southern University System President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields thanked the search committee for their diligence and dedication. The committee consisted of a variety of stakeholders, including student government, community workforce, SUSLA faculty and staff, city government, and alumni.
“She (Gantt) is a product of Southern University and this community,” said Sam Gilliam, Board member. “Southern and Shreveport are proving to be training grounds for leadership.”
After the unanimous vote by the Board to approve her appointment, Gantt immediately recognized her alma maters and hometown.
“It is good to be home,” said Gantt, a graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. “I am an alumnus of SUSLA, Southern University Baton Rouge, and Southern University at New Orleans. All of this (career successes) is because of the foundation laid for me by Southern University educational system.”
Gantt pledged to continue SUSLA’s success as the only historically Black two-year campus in the United States by enhancing partnerships, technology, and in-demand programs that prepare students for a global workforce.
“When we are collaborative, committed and courageous, then we will be on our way to being unapologetically excellent,” Gantt said.
Gantt began her professional educational career at SUSLA, where she served in numerous positions, including Educational Talent Search counselor with the TRIO programs. She served as dean of enrollment management at Scottsdale Community College in the Maricopa Community College District, one of the largest two-year college systems in the nation.
Gantt is the founding vice president for academic outreach and student success at the Tarrant County College (TCC) Connect Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the most comprehensive community colleges in the nation. She also served as registrar at the TCC Northwest Campus for 13 years.
With 15 years of college teaching and counseling experience, Gantt has served as an adjunct instructor at TCC; Tarleton State University in Fort Worth, Texas; and Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gantt holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge; a master’s degree in social work from Southern University at New Orleans, and a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.