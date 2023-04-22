SHREVEPORT, La. - Today, LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) and Shreveport Police Department (SPD) partnered with LSU Health Shreveport psychologist, Dr. Michelle Yetman, and other members of the LSUHS School of Allied Health Professions to provide the first free to the public opportunity in the Shreveport-Bossier area for individuals with disabilities, such as individuals with autism, to practice interacting with police officers and traffic stops.
Hundreds of people showed up to Betty Virginia Park to participate in the Autism Awareness Walk as well as watch the live reenactment of a safe traffic stop presented by Shreveport police.
The event featured sponsors, music, food, and entertainment for all ages.
Traffic stops and the idea of interacting with police can be intimidating, not just for people with disabilities, but for their loved ones as well. Preparation and familiarity can go a long way in helping someone navigate these anxious situations.