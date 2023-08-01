Back to school for Red River Parish School District

COUSHATTA, La, - Red River Parish School District's students returned to the classroom Tuesday.
They are starting earlier and ending the school year later than most. District leaders call it a balanced calendar, or nine weeks on and two weeks off with a shorter summer.
"It's a different sense of trying to recover everyone in the summer when you get test scores back, were trying to do that in real time so we don't have to do it over the summer break. We're doing it in that intersession time," said J.C. Dickey, Red River Parish School accountability and student affairs director
Intersession is during one of the two weeks of break. It's an opportunity for students not mastering the standards the district has set to get more tutoring. Free breakfast and lunch is provided. All students are welcome but it's targeted towards students who need extra help.
Since moving to a balanced calendar, Red River Parish School District has seen improved test scores. It was given a districtwide B letter grade, which is in line with the state's overall rating. That's up from just under 72% in the 2020-2021 school year.
There are four campuses in the district: Red River High School, Red River Middle School, Red River Elementary School and Red River Academy. Red River Academy is in Springhill. Next year, it will move into the elementary school.
Starting salary for a teacher in the Red River Parish School District is $60,000. All teaching positions are filled this school year.
The district created a new position of security administrator to help improve school safety. New cameras have been installed in every classroom, and staff will use face recognition or a badge to enter buildings.
Red River High School has added a new vocational center year, upgraded it's auditorium, and is building multiple outside classrooms.