BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish 1st-12th graders are returning to the classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,00 students will be attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District beginning Wednesday. This year Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.
There is a new 8th grade class this year that is going to be attending the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. After the school board surveyed all of last year's 7th graders, 700 were interested in being part of the new class. There were 120 students chosen, representing the 6 middle schools in the district. They will go to their home schools then be bused to the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. They will spend the first half of the day studying course work like Math and English and the rest of the day studying a major of their choice, AgScience, Automobile Technology, Digital Art, or Engineering. These courses will go toward high school credit. The students will still be able to participate in sports and extracurricular activities at their home school.
Next week, Aug. 17, Bossier Parish kindergarteners will have their first full day and on Aug. 24 pre-k students will have their first full day.
Other ArkLaTex schools returning to class on Wednesday include Caddo Parish High Schools, Sabine Parish Public Schools, Liberty-Eylau ISD, Pleasant Grove ISD, Red Lick ISD, Simms ISD, Atlanta ISD, Waskom ISD, Carthage ISD, Center ISD, Tenaha ISD, and Harts Bluff ISD.
