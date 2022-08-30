SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier will be celebrated Tuesday with orange and yellow lights on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights.
This special lighting is being done to recognize the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s decades of service to the SBC area and the generous donors, grantors and volunteers who support the organization.
The bridge lighting will also serve as a form of community awareness, reminding the residents of Shreveport, Bossier City and surrounding areas that the Arc Caddo-Bossier remains a pillar for those with disabilities in the community. The organization serves individuals, of all ages, with intellectual and developmental disabilities through various programs, giving them the tools needed to live more independent, fulfilling lives.
The orange and yellow lights will glow between 8 p.m. and midnight.
For more Arc Caddo-Bossier and learn more about its services and upcoming events, visit The Arc Caddo-Bossier (thearccaddobossier.org)