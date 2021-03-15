SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport community members and activists organized a balloon release Monday afternoon in remembrance of Marquise Hudspeth, a Shreveport man who died 18 years ago in an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting took place on March 15, 2003 near Hearne and Midway Avenue at what used to be the Circle K gas station.
Community leaders who attended the event are working with police to prevent officer-involved confrontations. But also to address violent crime in the community.
“We want to figure out, how to do we create the syntheses that will help our community be friends with the police and the police be friends with us,” said Curtis Davis, activist and and evangelist for justice.
Leaders at the balloon release acknowledged issues of crime for both sides.
The Hudspeth shooting happened after he did not stop for officers who observed a traffic violation and suspected he was driving intoxicated because of his erratic driving. Officers pursued him for 5 minutes before he pulled into the store's parking lot.
When Hudspeth got out of his vehicle he took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed a silver object toward the first officer. Officers ordered Hudspeth to get down, he didn't, officers fired. Hudspeth was not hit and continued to walk away, once again pointing what officers thought was a small handgun at them. More shots were fired and Hudspeth was hit multiple times and died.
The silver object turned out to be a cell phone. The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras and police unit dash cams. Courts found the officers were not at fault in Hudspeth's shooting.
“I think it's not just police murders towards us,” said Terrance Winn, president of P.I.P.E. RTF (Priorities Intentions Practical Exchange Reversing The Flow). “It's us against us and we want to stop that. So that's why we're really here. Not just about the administration murder. It's about us murdering one another. So, we got to kind of like come together, put aside our petty differences. Learn how to iron them out without resorting to violence and just love one another.”
During the event they asked for the community to come together and work on issues as a whole.
“We want to challenge the grassroots community of Shreveport and Bossier, to get off the couch, and get involved in this process,” said Craig Lee, Chairperson for L.A.C.E (Liberation Advocates for Community Empowerment). “Because no one is going to show us respect until we start to show respect for ourselves.”
Davis said they are talking with Shreveport police. Davis also said community leaders want to get a civilian oversight committee together.
Winn with P.I.P.E said they are putting together a hip hop workshop aiming for ages 12-18. The workshop will teach kids who want to rap, to do it without negativity. Other activities such as producing, dancing, making clothing, and other skills related to hip hop will be included. They are hoping to hold the event sometime before July.
Winn asked anyone interested in keeping up with the organization to visit streeteducated.com.