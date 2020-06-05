SHREVEPORT, La - Some bar owners decided to reopen at midnight on Thursday in preparation for Phase 2.
Jason McDonald, owner of Ernie's Bar on Wall Street, said his customers have been extremely supportive over the past few months.
"I'm pretty excited. I think everyone's ready to get back to normal," McDonald said. "My phone's been blowing up for a week or two now. With everyone wanting to know when they can start coming back in to hang out."
He said his pool tables spacing and seating will follow social distancing guidelines.
McDonald said there will be a sign at the door asking if customers have been feeling ill within the past weeks. And bartenders will be equipped to check temperatures as well.
He said indoor seating may be limited to 25% during Phase 2; however, there is also plenty of room in the outdoor patio area.