SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is hosting Be A Fan Week. Wednesday we feature SB Rides.
Be A Fan Week is the annual promotion of local attractions in Shreveport-Bossier, May 1-9. With nearly 30 total ticketed events and discounted experiences, locals and visitors are bound to discover a new place to explore or a new activity to partake in with wallet-friendly prices.
Similar to 318 Restaurant Week, attractions will offer deals on their entry fees and excursions and social media influencers will partner to host five ticketed events.
For a complete list of deals and discounts, visit www.BeaFanofSB.com.