TEXARKANA, Texas –The Be Like CJ Foundation is hosting a Walk of Love on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Texarkana's Downtown Front Street.
C.J. Harris, son of Marie Ferdinand Harris, WNBA player, and NBA player Cedrick Harris, was a star athlete in Ashdown, Ark., and was already offered scholarships in the 8th grade.
Although a star athlete, CJ was humble and did not want the star treatment.
C.J. was the one who sat with the lone student in the cafeteria.
Unfortunately, C.J. was involved in a tragic accident in 2021 that took his life.
So, the Be Like CJ Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate love and C.J.'s legacy, by joining in the Walk of Love, a free event, at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Register by May 5 for a free t-shirt.
The family fun will include food trucks, prizes, bounce houses, face painting and more.
For more information, visit the Be Like CJ website or their Facebook page.