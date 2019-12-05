MARSHALL, Texas. - As usual, the fine folks at Bear Creek Smokehouse rolled out the welcome mat for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
Lunch was served up at noon at Bear Creek's new General Store and Events Center at 10857 State Hwy 154. It's the perfect place to pick up your holiday turkey or ham.
It's always great to visit with our neighbors Texas and hear what's going on in their community.
This month's caravan is sponsored by Bear Creek Smokehouse.
Related Stories
- Rick Rowe's Stories from the Heart: Marshall, TX
- Rick Rowe's ArkLaTex Made: Marshall Performing Arts Center
- Rick Rowe's Tasty Tuesday: Joe Pine Coffee Co. and One Stop Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
- Rick Rowe's Where in the ArkLaTex: Marshall Wonderland of Lights
About Bear Creek Smokehouse
For over 70 years, Bear Creek Smokehouse has specialized in premium smoked meats and has provided their customers with Smoked Beef, Pork & Poultry items. Bear Creek Smokehouse follows, without compromise, a rigorous food safety program and is staffed by dedicated, trained quality assurance employees, and is USDA inspected daily as well.