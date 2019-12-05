Bear Creek Smokehouse

December 2019, Bear Creek Smokehouse - Community Caravan

MARSHALL, Texas. - As usual, the fine folks at Bear Creek Smokehouse rolled out the welcome mat for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan.

Lunch was served up at noon at Bear Creek's new General Store and Events Center at 10857 State Hwy 154. It's the perfect place to pick up your holiday turkey or ham.

It's always great to visit with our neighbors Texas and hear what's going on in their community.

This month's caravan is sponsored by Bear Creek Smokehouse.

About Bear Creek Smokehouse

For over 70 years, Bear Creek Smokehouse has specialized in premium smoked meats and has provided their customers with Smoked BeefPork & Poultry items. Bear Creek Smokehouse follows, without compromise, a rigorous food safety program and is staffed by dedicated, trained quality assurance employees, and is USDA inspected daily as well.

