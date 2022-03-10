Benton, La- A Benton family, whose three potential adopted children are trapped in Ukraine, alongside Three Happy Tails Dog Daycare, are holding a "Paws for Ukraine" fundraiser this Sunday to gather support for their contacts in Ukraine.
This includes adoption groups that help Ukrainian orphans. The family has also been supporting a Ukrainian youth pastor turned soldier by sending him funds. He has been using it to buy helmets, weapons and ammunition.
Anyone looking for opportunities to contribute can attend the event at 4000 Viking Drive in Bossier City on March 13th. It will be held in the Every Warrior Family Center and will start at 5:30 pm and end at 8:00 pm.