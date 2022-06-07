BENTON, La. - When the points were tallied at the 2022 CENTERSHOT Eastern Nationals last month in Louisville, Kentucky, the Benton Middle School archery team accomplished what no other middle school team had done before; they won their third National Bullseye Championship. Not only that, but the Tigers also became the first team to win the national titles in both the Bullseye and 3D at a live tournament in the Eastern division.
Benton Middle can also lay claim to having three of the top female archers in the nation on their team. Savannah O’Donohue is ranked first among more than 2,000 middle school girls in the bullseye; Charli Long is ranked second; and Madison Hammersla is the third highest ranked middle school girl in 3D.
The Tigers now have their sights set on the NASP Open/Championship June 23-25, which is the equivalent of world status.