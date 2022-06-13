HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - Remember last week when we told you about Benton Middle School having three of the best female archers in the nation on their team? Well, Savannah O'Donohue of Benton Middle certainly proved that over the weekend.
Savannah earned a silver medal at the 2022 Youth Pan American Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 175 of the best archers from 9 countries competed in the four day championship.
It was the 13 year old's first outdoor meter and first international tournament shooting with 15 and 17 year olds.
Savannah's next competition is the NASP Open Championship with her Benton Tiger teammates, and then she'll go to the Junior Olympic Archery Nationals in July in Decatur, Alabama.
Great job, Savannah!