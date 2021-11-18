BENTON, La.--A Benton native is making a name for herself worldwide. Sydney Elliott is from the Arklatex but she's riding high in the world of Eventing.
Elliott made the USA Olympic team in the sport best described as an equestrian triathlon.
She's been riding horses since she was six and her passion started with a few horseback lessons in Benton. She says she wants young girls who are passionate about the sport to give it a try.
“It takes dedication you have to learn; you have to work really hard. My colleagues who are not from the area who are from very big equestrian communities, they say you cannot make it in Louisiana, and I said I bet I can,” said Elliott
Elliott says she always comes back home no matter where the sport takes her. Elliott and her horse are ranked #1 in the Netherlands. Next year she's hoping to head to the world games in Rome.