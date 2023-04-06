SHREVEPORT, La.-In light of past and recent school shootings, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is trying to strengthen school safety in the state.
A resolution was passed that could help beef up school security across the state.
While some parishes like in Louisiana are fully outfitted with school resource officers or SRO's, numbers show that may not be the case for all schools in the state, according to Michael Melerine who represents District 4 on the board of education.
"I looked into it a little bit more and realized in November of 2020, the state department of education conducted a survey of public and charter schools in the state and of that, about 1250 responded--of that 1250, about 67% of them indicated they had a resource officer or liaison officer on campus," said Melerine.
However, 500 schools did not respond to that survey, Melerine says. He says assuming those schools don't have a resource officer, then it would mean less than half of the schools across the state are without an SRO.
The new resolution from BESE is seeking to require school systems to have an SRO present on school campuses and develop relationships with local law enforcement.
It would require officers to be certified by a nationally accredited SRO program or similar training.
School systems are also asked to annually report the total number of SROs to the state department of education.
BESE says the goal of the resolution is to improve school safety and give teachers and parents more peace of mind in light of recent tragic school shooting events, however, that level of protection comes at a price.
"They cost money. That's why, in addition to asking every school to have one, I want to ask the legislature to fully fund it," says Melerine.
State lawmakers will decide if that funding will be provided, but at least one lawmaker feels the state is already doing enough to protect children.
Rep. Larry Bagely, District 7, says the state's school systems and government have done a "great job" protecting students, citing Louisiana's lack of school shooting emergencies that have made it to the national level.
For several years now Rep. Bagley has been the chairman of the state's Health and Welfare Committee.
He says protecting children has been a priority long before recent events, like the deadly school shooting in Nashville in March of 2023.
Meanwhile, the state board of education will continue to work with lawmakers in order to secure funding for statewide SROs in Louisiana.
"For me this is just the beginning. This is just the start. I'm going to be in contact with our local delegation and members across the state and I'll tell them 'let's find a way to get this funded,'" Melerine.