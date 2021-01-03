Charles and Dolores Sherrer

Charles Sherrer told the story of surviving the brutal Battle at Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War and returning to his bride of now 70 years.

We invite you to take a look and a listen back at some of the best of the best of our Hometown Patriots from 2020, as Gerry May brought you the tenth year of our series.

