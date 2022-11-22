Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, that's according to a prediction by AAA. That would make this Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42 percent busier than normal.
This is also what makes this week the deadliest, and Louisiana has the second highest fatality rate in the country according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The best time to hit the road is before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Peak travel time is Friday through Sunday between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. AAA says it's best to drive when everyone else isn't.
When it comes to dealing with high prices at the pump make sure to shop around for the best gas prices on ktbs.com/gasprices, where you can find the lowest gas prices wherever you are.