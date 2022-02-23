SHREVEPORT, La. - Cataract surgery recovery is relatively quick when compared to other eye surgeries. Many patients experience better vision within the first 24 hours after surgery. Depending on your condition, you can take one to three days of rest and recovery or longer.
Here are eight tips for a faster cataract surgery recover:
- Avoid Strenuous Activity It’s crucial to avoid strenuous activities that increase your blood pressure after surgery. However, it would help prevent the entry of other irritants such as dust and pollen by wearing wrap-around sunglasses and an eye shield, especially when sleeping. It’s also crucial to avoid rubbing your eyes, even if you feel irritated.
- Exposure to water from the shower or pool can expose your eyes to irritants and infections. When you shower, be careful not to splash water into your face. After surgery, ask your ophthalmologist how soon you can go swimming.
- You cannot drive immediately after surgery. Your eyes may be swollen and sensitive to light, and your vision may be blurry. As your eyes heal, you may get better visual acuity, allowing you to drive without corrective lenses.
- While you can see after cataract surgery, it’s best to avoid screen time on your computer, mobile device, or TV. The light from these devices strain the eye, and it’s best to avoid them for one to three days if possible. After your eyes heal, you may also need to wear glasses for reading and screens.
- Listen to your doctor and follow their instructions for a successful recovery. You should also contact your doctor immediately if you experience eye pain, vision loss, nausea, or flashes in your eyes. In addition, consume your medication as prescribed.
- It may seem obvious, but drinking water is crucial before and after any surgical procedure. In addition, your eyes may feel dry after the surgery, so it’s best to stay hydrated for a quick recovery.
- It’s best to stock your fridge with food for the three days you’ll be at home recovering. If you can’t prepare meals, ask a friend or family member to help to bring some food and groceries. Of course, remember to ask them to drive you on the day of the surgery.
You can perform simple activities such as reading, watching tv, and writing within three days of your cataract surgery. However, if you experience eye pain or eye strain, it’s best to stop and wait for the eyes to heal.
Your vision may fluctuate for the first few days or weeks before stabilizing. Technically, your eye heals in approximately one month, but it’s best to consult your ophthalmologist in Shreveport, LA, to determine when recovery is complete.
